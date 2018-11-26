In reading Lauren Sausser’s article about using melatonin as a sleep aid for children, she points out we really don’t know its long-term effects. Agreed. Something I frequently tell my patients is that it is often not what we can add that helps a situation, but what we can remove.
In this case, turning off one’s Wi-Fi router at night can have some wonderful effects on the sleep of children and adults. Children happen to have thinner skulls, thus more radiation penetration. So the effect of removing Wi-Fi at night can be more profound for them.
We detoxify our brains at night. They actually shrink each night in the process, releasing toxins that drain from the brain via the lymph channels. Hitting those deep stages of sleep helps this process along. Turning off Wi-Fi at night assists this. Dr. Magda Havas of Trent University in Ontario, Canada, teaches about electro-pollution and its effects on health. In a 2014 paper, she explained about electrical hypersensitivity and estimated 35 percent of the population may develop headaches or have difficulty sleeping in addition to other symptoms.
Turning off the Wi-Fi at night is a good place to begin. One can buy a timer to turn the Wi-Fi on and off, and you can have your internet provider install ethernet cables so you can use the internet while your child is sleeping free of Wi-Fi exposure. Not all doctors agree on this, but it’s best to err on the side of caution.
Caroline Smythe, M.D.
Old Point Road
Charleston