Memminger Auditorium is in a densely populated residential neighborhood. The planners for the New Year’s Eve party held there seemed unaware of this as loud music played outside until 1:30 a.m.
The bass rattled the windows of my apartment across the street in Canterbury House.
I wonder what the people at this party would have done if this took place in the neighborhoods where they live.
This is not the first time parties like this have been held at Memminger Auditorium, but the music was usually inside.
An entire symphony orchestra has played inside the auditorium and couldn’t be heard outside.
It seems that respect for neighbors would prevent some of this but since it does not, we need better noise ordinances. I hope our mayor and City Council will take action on this.
Janet Jones
Market Street
Charleston