On Dec. 8, The Post and Courier and other media reported on a statement by President Donald Trump that represents a first in the president’s time in office. He labeled his initial secretary of state Rex Tillerson “dumb as a rock.”
Now remember nearly two years ago when Mr. Trump claimed that his Cabinet had the highest IQ in history. He also praised Mr. Tillerson’s international experience, leadership and capacity to serve.
We are familiar with the rather severe case of impaired veracity that has marked Trump during his presidency and before. That has been documented by every media outlet, including Fox News. However, this is the first time we have evidence of Mr. Trump actually calling himself a liar.
Cermette Clardy Jr.
Carolina Boulevard
Isle of Palms