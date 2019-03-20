Sick and tired of the traffic snarl every morning and evening? There is a simple solution. If you think you are too good to ride the bus, well, you aren’t.
It’s time to check your egos and try the bus. It may take you a few rides to get the hang of it, but you will be happier in the long run. It is much less stress.
In the 14 years I have used the CARTA system, it has much improved. That’s thanks to current director Ron Mitchum and City Councilman Mike Seekings.
Just give it a try. You may be pleasantly surprised.
Naomi Radcliff
Market Street
Charleston