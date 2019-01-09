When a person makes deceitful claims about all manner of things, it is wise to be distrustful and concerned. When that person is president of the United States, we indeed have a severe trust problem.
But President Trump’s supporters clearly don’t think so. A recent letter to the editor stated, “He (Trump) knows enough about right and wrong to be morally strict.”
Aside from Trump’s deluge of fallacious claims about “record historic” achievements, we are now seeing hard facts emerge as investigative reporters access publicly available records from the late 1900s.
The New York Times examined a trove of Trump’s tax returns and financial records before the early 2000s. It came as no surprise that Trump’s boast of being a self-made billionaire was a hoax.
His claim that he got his start with a small loan repaid with interest is shown to be a blatant lie. From his father, he received about $60.7 million over time, or $140 million today, much of which was never repaid.
The Times’ investigation revealed how he relied on vast sums of wealth transferred from his father’s real estate empire. At age 3, he was earning $200,000 a year and, at age 8, a millionaire (in current dollars).
Later cash infusions during his failed business forays rescued him from several financial disasters, including Trump Shuttle, The Plaza hotel, Atlantic City casinos, etc.
The report showed deception and dubious tax schemes were a part of life for the Trump kids. Trump’s parents transferred $1 billion of wealth to their children. Tax returns show that the tax due of $550 million (55 percent) was whittled down to only 5 percent or $52.2 million.
Also, amid Trump’s financial troubles, he tried to get his dad to sign a codicil to his will. Fred feared his son might use his holdings as collateral to save failing businesses and rebuffed the maneuver. So, apparently the unorthodox strategies were legally dubious and possibly fraudulent.
The Times documented 295 distinct streams of revenue that Fred Trump created over five decades to channel wealth to his son.
Maybe soon, we the public will finally see his recent tax returns. That will shed new light and perhaps explain his stubborn reluctance to reveal them, as previous presidents have done voluntarily for decades.
David J. Waldron
Galera Lane
Mount Pleasant