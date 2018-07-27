With six bankruptcies under his belt, our president recklessly throws tariffs on other countries.
Result: Each of those countries imposes retaliatory tariffs on American goods. Soon the leaders of those countries and their businessmen will call for a general boycott of American goods. Boycotts will occur without leaders calling for it when foreigners start to avoid American products out of their disgust for Trump.
He blocks entry from mostly Muslim countries, but keeps off the list Muslim countries that contain Trump Towers.
Trump enjoys hurting people, countries, children, religions and races who refuse to bow to his prejudices. He insults our allied leaders, our FBI and CIA and praises Putin and Kim Jong Un. He wants oil rigs off the S.C. coast
Robert Mueller, please come to your country’s rescue before it is too late.
Gary A. Ling
W. Montague Avenue
North Charleston