For those of us who do not live on Planet Fox (News) or MSNBC, it is disheartening to read letters from citizens so narrow in their perceptions.
I do not claim that Barack Obama was a great president, or that Democrats or the much-maligned media are without flaws, but to accuse Obama and his administration of divisiveness while defending Donald Trump is absurd. What planet do you live on, people? Obama did not foment the divisions we see today. He didn’t try to appeal only to his base while demonizing everyone else. The idea that he pushed a socialist agenda is silly, a gross oversimplification. He did not shatter the economy nor vastly expand the national debt like Trump’s tax cuts are doing. Yes, China and several other trading partners — the ones we haven’t alienated yet — have consistently taken advantage of us, but will Trump’s trade-war strategy improve our lives? Doubtful.
Trump is one of the most cartoonish and irresponsible political figures this country has ever produced. He is a demagogue who appeals to the worst in the American character. It is difficult to show respect for a theatrical, mean-spirited narcissist whose distortions and irresponsible behavior are so cancerous.
Bill Thompson
Afton Avenue
Charleston