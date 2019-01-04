Economics 101 doesn’t seem to be the strong suit of President Donald Trump’s business, and now government, experience. Here’s a man who lost $200 million of his father’s money by running his real estate business into the ground and his casinos, of all things, into bankruptcy.
Now that he occupies the White House, Mr. Trump is the world’s foremost authority regarding tariffs and their effect on businesses and the economy. He touts the fact that China will pay dearly with the tariffs he plans to impose on them. Yes, the Chinese will pay by not buying U.S. products such as soybeans. Many farmers are failing or have already gone under without a market of about $12 billion, which our “brilliant economist” wants me to subsidize with my tax dollars. Pure genius.
When Trump supporters buy $20 made-in-China MAGA hats, they should wonder how China is really paying when the new price is now $25. More examples of Mr. Trump’s economic prowess include his failed airline, football team, university, charity, his campaign funds and so on to the point where no American bank will loan him any money.
The only people to whom he can make prompt and full payments are women he wants to hush because of his affairs. An area where he does excel is how he hoses us taxpayers for his golf junkets.
Who is he going to blame for a recession caused by his enlightened economic policies?
Tom Kulick
Marsh Edge Lane
Johns Island