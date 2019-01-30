As soon as President Trump was elected, we heard “Impeach, Impeach, Impeach.” The left has continued with the same mantra for two years. Most of the national news media, television in particular, have continually assailed Trump. You’ve got to hand it to the left. They’re united, vocal and seemingly use the same buzzwords.
Just this week a reporter from The Hill counted more than 160 times “impeach” or “impeachment” was used by CNN and MSNBC in one day. It reminds me of a brainwashing tactic.
The right seems reluctant to go on the offensive on a scale equal to that of the left. I think it is past time to attack the left vehemently. Regrettably, we on the right don’t have the same support of the so-called Fourth Estate, so it becomes incumbent on the right to unrelentingly use all available tools at our disposal such as writing letters to editors, challenging articles decrying Trump, attending local gatherings, making speeches to organizations and encouraging others to join in the fight. In other words, we need a strong grassroots organization.
Some who read this will conclude it is no use. Others will justify inaction because of lack of time. Some will say I don’t know how, etc.
There will be myriad reasons for not joining the fight. That is exactly why the left is constantly on the attack. They have little opposition. If we can’t muster a force to engage and challenge the left, we are going to be holding the proverbial bag.
Please overcome any fears, any reasons, any “I can’t because” and get off your haunches and challenge, challenge, challenge the anti-Trump left. Let’s show them the right can fight, too.
The lyrics to the song “Stout-Hearted Men” go, in part, “start me with 10 who are stouthearted men and I’ll soon give you 10,000 more.” That is exactly what we need to challenge the left.
Jay Pearson
Lt. Col., Air Force, (Retired)
Lakeside Street
Orangeburg