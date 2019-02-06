President Ronald Reagan said, “Mr. Gorbachev: Tear down this wall!” Martin Luther King said walls are immoral. Pope Francis said walls are unchristian. Ronald Reagan Jr. said 20-foot walls are great for people who make 21-foot ladders.
Does anyone really wonder whether President Trump’s wall is immoral or unchristian?
The Great Wall of China failed to keep out Genghis Khan. Roman Emperor Hadrian’s wall failed to keep out the Celts. The wall between Israel and Palestine is breached over, under, around and through.
Donald Trump and his wall are a medieval insult to the Statue of Liberty. Congress should contact Vladimir Putin and ask him to order Trump to forget the wall.
Gary A. Ling
W. Montague Avenue
North Charleston