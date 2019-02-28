I think it is important to point out some of the achievements of President Donald Trump for the people of South Carolina.
In the Feb. 22 paper I saw that Sen. Tim Scott worked with the president to bring Opportunity Zones to our state. Distressed areas now have tax incentives that encourage businesses to make investments in low-income communities. This is also happening in major cities across the United States, such as Detroit. I think this could be huge in turning around the lives of people who have lost hope.
The second accomplishment I heard about was on an ABC television show about opioids. It said President Trump allocated $3 million for recovery coaches in our state.
These coaches will meet with drug addicts while they are recovering to help them stay clean. It’s similar to AA where each person has a sponsor. Just think of all the lives that might be saved.
There are many more programs the president has been involved with to help our citizens. These are just two of them.
Angela McLester
Lockwood Drive
Charleston