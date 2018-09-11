Well before Donald Trump was elected President, and long before Fox News signed on as his de facto defense attorney, we knew who he was. He shamelessly scammed cash-strapped students who enrolled in Trump University. The Hollywood Access tapes told us all we needed to know about his moral character. The fabricated birther movement against Obama, his unwarranted tirade against immigrants, and his housing discrimination practices hinted at his biases. His persistent name-calling and his total abandonment of truth has exposed his character.
But when Hillary Clinton likened half of Trump supporters to a basket of deplorables, I saw that as a step too far. From my perspective, the majority of Trump supporters are hard-working, moral, working-class people who were anxious that a changing America might turn their world upside down.
But now, further into Donald Trump’s presidency, we see that he has ripped apart the norm, tearing into and shredding the moral fabric of our beloved nation. Truth is no longer truth. Crime isn’t crime — for some.
Donald Trump is proud to say his supporters would stick by him even if he were to shoot someone in broad daylight.
If this remains true, then the saddest part of this episode in American history is that this consummate con man with well-rehearsed strategic lies is dragging good people into the swamp with him. See that in contrast to Sen. John McCain who valued the dignity of all people.
Joseph Ohnstad
Army (Retired)
Wainwright Drive
Bluffton