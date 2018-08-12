As a lifelong Republican I would like to rise to the letter writer's Aug. 8 challenge to defend Donald Trump from accusations of derangement, particularly from the 27 highly qualified psychologists who wrote a book to help the public understand his narcissism and related neuroses. Is it Donald’s fault his father kicked him out of the house? Where do you think those neuroses came from?
Should our president be pilloried simply for failing to fulfill his only duty – to protect the American people from foreign attack? Some would say that if it looks like treason and stinks like treason, it’s treason. But who can say why a president develops affection for a dictator whose approach to problem solving is to kill his detractors?
South Carolinians who have already lost their livelihood because of Trump’s policy of terrorism by tariff should withhold their criticism, at least until they run out of food. Don’t throw the first stone just because his foul mouth causes your children to bully their friends and talk like truck drivers. If you proclaim that you stand for decency and civility and he doesn’t, get over it. We’ve tried decency for years in America. It’s time to give indecency a shot. How can you despise a man simply because he mocks the parents of a soldier who died for this country? Trump would have been a great warrior were it not for his bad feet. His attack on John McCain? Who can sympathize with a prisoner of war who refuses release without his fellow prisoners?
Mr. Goff, your admiration for what Trump has done for the top 1% is fathomable if you are one of them and if you ignore the $1.5 trillion he has added to the deficit. Like all us Republicans, you love deficits, right?
Terry Munson
Greenbriar Avenue
Pawleys Island