Whenever things are not going well at home, dictator types turn to “foreign intrigue” to light the fires of patriotism. I think Donald Trump is facing a similar situation. And there are Iran and North Korea to satisfy his needs.
Iran is always opening its mouth with threats, and North Korea continues to lie about building nuclear weapons and missiles. Perfect targets. Nobody likes these guys anyway. But there are only about 100 days left until the mid-term elections. Better not waste any time, Donald.
