What kind of president do you want? Much is being made in the liberal press of Donald Trump paying off a couple of women for sex prior to his running for office. Yet President Bill Clinton did much worse to the many women with whom he had sex, both before and while in office.
Many have criticized Trump’s less than elegant way of talking, saying it isn’t “presidential,” but what is presidential? He doesn’t speak Ivy League, but the language of the common man with whom he relates.
He sometimes contradicts himself and misstates facts; so do the media and his political critics.
Some think he isn’t open enough with the media, yet he is the most transparent of presidents with his constant tweets and informal replies to reporters on rope lines. He doesn’t shun the media as President Barack Obama directed his staff to do with Fox News.
We had four years of a personable, articulate, humorous president who was arguably the worst president in history, both domestically and in foreign affairs. In two years, President Trump has brought prosperity nationally and started correcting long-neglected foreign problems to the objections of leftist Democrats.
What kind of president do you want running the country?
