When I hear people complaining about what President Donald Trump is doing, this is my response:
Which of the following are you complaining about? Do you think we have too many people working, or possibly too low of an unemployment rate for Latinos and blacks? Or are you complaining about wages starting to grow after years of stagnation? Or are you’re concerned that the stock market is doing too well, and people’s 401(k) plans are growing too fast?
Oh, wait a minute, you are probably upset the economy is growing at twice the rate it did during the Obama era. That would make life too good for too many Americans, so I guess we need to slow it down.
Finally, are you really complaining because all of this good news is being reported while President Donald Trump is our president, and you wanted Hillary Clinton to be our president?
E. Mac McBride
Beresford Creek Street
Daniel Island