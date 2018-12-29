Chaos in the Trump White House threatens our economy and national security.
President Donald Trump shut down the government under pressure from the Freedom Caucus, heavily populated with South Carolina representatives, and the insistence of Ann Coulter and Rush Limbaugh because of the wall he promised Mexico would pay for.
The stock market is in free fall because of the chaos and Trump’s tariffs, which will damage the economy, as evidenced by actions from Volvo, BMW and farmers.
We no longer have allies in Europe. Two hundred countries agreed to a climate-change pact, shunning Trump’s intransigence.
Trump has lavished praise on dictators Kim Jong Un of North Korea and Vladimir Putin of Russia with no advantages accruing to America.
Russia and Turkey are elated over Trump pulling out of Syria, ignoring his generals’ advice. Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis resigned in protest. Earlier, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was fed up and resigned.
The great tax cut benefited only the rich and companies that used the windfall to reward executives and stockholders, not create jobs. GM showed its gratitude by firing 14,000 people.
Let’s face it. When you put into the White House a failed real estate investor and TV show host who is under suspicion of criminal behavior and whose first concern is his wealth and ego, you have a formula for failure. And Trump has delivered.
Michael Griffith
Harbor Creek Place
Charleston