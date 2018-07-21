A headline in The Post and Courier, “Trump refuses to confront Putin,” was on a story from The Washington Post. This group along with most national news folks are biased against our president.
If you read most stories you will find maybe President Trump is using his skills to bring Russia and the United States to an honest dialogue so long-term agreements could start working.
I remind you that President Trump not only won the election, he has support from most Americans.
The international TV host Sid Roth has interviewed numerous prophets who all say God allows President Trump to win to get our country on a good and stable path.
I, for one, pray for our president daily and urge all believers to do the same.
Jack D. Cranwell
Gin House Court
Charleston