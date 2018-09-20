Shortly after The New York Times posted the extraordinary anonymous column by a high-ranking member of the Trump administration, excoriating the president for his lack of leadership and stability, Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared on CNN to make two ill-considered statements.
First, he dismissed the importance of the column by saying that most people in South Carolina support Trump and are happy with his performance.
Second, he dismissed The New York Times as just a mouthpiece of the left. Politics is Graham’s game, but journalism is mine. Graham should know that The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press and a handful of other organizations invest tens of millions of dollars each year hiring trained journalists.
These journalists provide much of the raw material that informs Americans who care to know what is going on in their world. Democracy is impossible without their work. Fox News, by the way, is not a major investor in on-the-ground reporting. It largely comments on the work of others. If Graham doesn’t rely on The Times, Post and Journal, then he is singularly ill-informed.
In the 1830s another South Carolinian, Vice President John C. Calhoun, stood up to unbridled executive power in Andrew Jackson’s White House. Calhoun greatly feared a chief executive who sought to gather power to himself, and he publicly broke with Jackson over this, in part because of Jackson’s foolish decision to destroy the second Bank of the United States.
The country survived Jackson, although many Native Americans did not. Perhaps we will survive Trump. But Graham might want to model his own behavior after Calhoun and stop apologizing for Trump.
David M. Rubin
Donning Drive
Summerville