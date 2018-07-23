Psychological research has shown an inverse correlation between emotion and rational thinking.
The Wall Street Journal (July 17) has three outstanding articles concerning the Trump-Putin Helsinki summit. The first provides extensive quotations of what transpired during the talks and the reactions of the other party; the second presents verbatim excerpts of both Trump’s and Putin’s comments at the news conference following the meeting; and the third is an analysis of the Syria crisis covering the positions of all the parties involved.
Each of these articles provides a different perspective than that provided by the emotional comments made immediately afterward by both Democratic and Republican spokespersons. Only Rand Paul provided a level-headed statement concerning the meeting.
When elected representatives and the media make comments based on emotional attachments to ideological dogmas, they do the public and the nation no good. Newton’s “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction” is applicable here. As one emotional party critically exaggerates the other’s position, the other party feels it must respond in like manner. This exaggeration of emotion on both sides can ultimately lead to physical conflict.
Immediately after the meeting, critics on each side sprang to present their biased opinions as to what was said and what should have been said. Reading actual quotations of what transpired at the meeting and the news conference afterward, one gets a more balanced and less emotionally biased conception of what transpired.
Trump does not want to fight with Putin, but to calmly discuss the areas where they may differ in positions and how we may cooperate in solving mutual problems to the benefit of both countries: a win-win.
If both the left and right elements in this country would follow Trump’s example and calmly discuss their differences to seek a mutually acceptable solution, it would benefit the nation.
