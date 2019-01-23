I continue to be amazed by Americans who voice support for President Donald Trump. The evidence is mounting about certain aspects that led to him being elected. He had many contacts with Russian officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, before and after his election. Many of these meetings with Putin were in secret and meant to be so.
He is and has been a pathological liar his entire life and knows no other manner of operation.
He demanded personal loyalty from former FBI Director James Comey and when Comey refused to do give Trump what he demanded. Trump fired him and bragged about the firing with Russian officials who were visiting Trump in the White House.
The FBI, at this time, was actively investigating Trump’s overt connections with Putin and Russia in general.
President Trump attacks our allies and continues to withdraw, unilaterally, from long established treaties and criticizes our NATO partners.
Trump relishes his decision to shut down our government, ignoring the real pain and hardship this imposes upon all affected by his shortsighted decision. He simply does not care.
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report will be far reaching in its scope. Whatever happens to President Trump in the aftermath concerns me little. What does concern me is that after Trump is removed how fast this nation can rebuild our relationship with our allies and how soon America can begin to heal from the great damage done to our international reputation.
Donald Trump never mattered or played any part in this nation’s continued growth, and his ultimate removal will be little noticed by those who take pride in and have respect for the United States.
Nicolas C. Lempesis
E. Ashley Avenue
Folly Beach