I disagreed with John McCain most of the time. But I was moved to tears when I learned he died. John McCain served his country for 60 years with honor and dignity. He refused an early release from POW camp because it wasn't his turn. He stayed and was tortured daily. This is the man whose heroism Donald Trump dismissed with a thoughtless soundbite when he said he preferred soldiers who were not shot down and captured. How very clever. A brave man's military service to his country reduced to a grotesque one-liner. I could imagine him thinking, “I really nailed that one, didn't I?” This flippant and cruel quip came from a coward who once ran away when an old man fell down and suffered a head injury because he could not stand the sight of blood. A man and whose daddy bought him a 4F one-way ticket out of Vietnam for a non-existent bone spur so young men like John McCain could take his place. Trump’s token condolence Instagram to the McCain family contained a picture of… Donald Trump. A thoughtless or possibly deliberate sprinkling of salt in their terrible wound. Trump’s treatment of McCain and his grieving family is not something about which there can be a difference of opinion. It was an abomination. By a man who has no regrets and more disturbingly, no sense of shame. None. I understand what Trump is. What I don’t understand is the acceptance of his stark indecency and wanton cruelty by his supporters. How is it that these people don't have any sense of shame about giving this monster their approval? Explain it to me. Because I continue to struggle ... really struggle with that one.
Howard Siegel
Olivia Marie Lane
Johns Island