Re Jonah Goldberg’s March 7 commentary about President Trump’s mental health. Many have expressed concern about the president’s mental fitness, and Goldberg is correct in attributing Trump’s behavior to his psychological makeup rather than his ideology.
President Trump is not only a businessman but also an entrepreneur who was raised in Queens and on his father’s construction sites. He understands the lingo of the street and the working stiff, whom he appreciates. To elite, college-educated, liberal journalists, the language the ordinary working person uses is crude and vulgar. But to the ordinary voter outside of the metropolitan coasts and Washington, D.C., it is refreshing, down to earth and “tells it as it is.” They understand him, and he them.
As an entrepreneur, Trump seeks unique ways of accomplishing things that have led to his success in various ventures. His detractors do not understand that failure leads to success, as Thomas Edison noted. What Trump brings to the political arena is what Muhammad Ali brought to boxing when he used “rope-a-dope” tactics to wear down his opponents.
To understand Trump’s psychology better, one should read “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos,” by Jordan B. Peterson.
