After reading some of President Donald Trump’s tweets from his trip to view Hurricane Florence damage in North Carolina, I cringe knowing so many people lined up and actually voted for him. Of course, Hillary Clinton received more of the popular vote than he did but the Electoral College came to his rescue and made America “great” again.
I wonder who dreamed up that campaign slogan? With his connections, I guess it was some Wall Street-connected ad agency. Sure sounds like it.
I have no idea what happens to a man once he becomes president. It must give one an ego boost, but “The Don” already had plenty of ego.
He’s the most insensitive president in my lifetime, more so than the Bush brigade. And that’s saying a lot.
His tariffs will affect almost everything we buy now, but what does he care? Billionaires never soil their hands with everyday work. He’s never had to sweep a floor or pump 20 gallons of gas into his own car, cook a meal for himself or the 1,001 other things most of us “commoners”do.
Many of those working for him quit after a month or two or bring some sort of “sexual misconduct” into the headlines.
Maybe, just maybe, if we are fortunate, he will only get four years in the White House.
Bill Spivey
Old Dominion Drive
North Charleston