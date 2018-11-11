Katie, while The Post and Courier has described your loss as a “shocking defeat,” I am even more shocked and stunned at the absolute lack of personal responsibility you assumed in placing Mark Sanford at fault.
I recall that only two years ago there was another strong female candidate who lost quite unexpectedly. Her search to blame anything or anyone other than herself demonstrated her true character.
Fortunately for Lowcountry voters, we now have a much better picture of you and your true character, Katie, which will help us in any future races you decide to join.
Melissa Forinash
Leafwood Road
Charleston