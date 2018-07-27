I was on my way to work on Meeting Street Road about 6 a.m. on July 20 during a downpour.
A container truck flew past me and flooded my car out. I never thought I would say I swam across a road.
I cannot say enough nice words about the 911 operator, the Charleston firefighters and the Chevron employees who gave me safe haven, and about Mr. Fabian, who gave me a dry place to stay.
Charleston is a city where people come together during terrible times and stick together. As a victim of Hurricane Hugo, I can say this for a fact.
Charleston has true heroes. I think they should all get credit.
Stowe Weeks
Cadence Drive
Mount Pleasant