A brilliant idea, Mr. President, except do not stop at the Mexico border. Go an additional 1,200-1,500 miles to the borders of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, peeling off 5,000 for each country. Of course, I’d ask the State Department to seek permission from each country to assist them in establishing order or, if denied, the permission of the multi-country organization to which each of these countries are members or the United Nations.
This project may take a decade or longer, but how long have we been in the Middle East (Afghanistan, Iraq, Israel, Syria) providing “boots on the ground” or military economic assistance?
Unless the citizens of these Central American countries have some form of stable government where they can work freely and engage in a productive enterprise without fear of intimidation or bribery, they are going to migrate to a country that offers a peaceful way of life. This is not rocket science or an “aha moment.” This has been a known problem for 50 years. It’s about time we find a solution.
