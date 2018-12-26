So, let’s see if I have this straight. President Trump unilaterally decides against the advice of most of his top military and diplomatic advisers to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria and Afghanistan.
By doing so he cedes American strategic interests in the region and enables Iran to build a hegemonic power base from the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea, abandons our allies, the Kurds, so a Turkish dictator can have free rein in attacking them and which further promotes Vladimir Putin’s dreams of restoring the Soviet Empire.
And this from a man who rants and raves about how the “security” of the United States is under attack, not by foreign despots but by migrant families, who for the most part are escaping broken societies.
Mr. Trump is no longer just being “Donald Trump.” He is a clear and present danger to the security of the United States. And what do his Republican sycophants do? Nothing, except mouth a few homilies and then go right back to kissing his ring.
It’s time for us to rein in this out-of-control amateur president who understands little and listens to no one.
Steven Morris
Oconee Loop
Mount Pleasant