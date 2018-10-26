The 1st Congressional District race has exemplified just how tribal our country has become. Reading both candidates’ policy statements reveals that they do agree on some issues. However, the ends do not justify the means.
For Ms. Arrington to say a Democratic representative would have no voice in “Trump’s” Congress is reflective of how we have let partisanship overrule the basic premise of how our government is supposed to work.
Joe Cunningham wants to represent all of the Lowcountry, not just the Democrats. He isn’t pro-abortion but believes, just as the law states, that women should make their own decisions regarding their bodies.
He is not pro-tax but understands that corporate tax breaks do nothing for the middle class. He knows why “entitlements” were established. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated that he will cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. That is the No. 1 reason why I am voting for Joe Cunningham.
Darlene Mulhern
Sea Foam Street
Summerville