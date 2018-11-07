Despite President Donald Trump’s daily mega-doses of deceit, there remains one area where he is consistently trustworthy. When he says he intends to withdraw from a treaty, he nearly always backs up his words with action, no matter how badly that action may harm his country.
Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord will kill cities and citizens. Withdrawing from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty could produce a more apocalyptic result and will result in billions of desperately needed dollars disappearing into the military-industrial trash bin.
Withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership is tantamount to giving China most of East Asia’s trading dollars. The chaos of withdrawing from NAFTA led him to threaten to cancel his own successor treaty.
He’s in or he’s out, depending on whether a given treaty makes him feel and look good. In his delusional deals, efficacy, rationality and the well-being of the U.S. economy are side issues. But when he says he intends to withdraw, and withdrawal will pose insuperable problems for America, trust him. He means it.
Terry Munson
Greenbriar Avenue
Pawleys Island