Regarding the June 27 editorial, “Ruling a Trump win — with caveats,” the author misses one critical point. If the travel ban’s purpose is to protect our safety, then why isn’t Indonesia, a hotbed of terrorism, on Trump’s list? Also missing are Turkey and United Arab Emirates. And an especially notable absentee is Saudi Arabia, home to 15 of the 9/11 hijackers.
The reason these countries are missing from the list is that Trump has properties there. During the campaign, he registered eight companies in Saudi Arabia alone.
The conflict of interest in Trump’s travel ban is too obvious for anyone to ignore. It’s inexcusable that The Post and Courier failed to address this conflict and only wrote in support of the Supreme Court’s slim approval of a ban that won’t actually protect us from future 9/11-type terrorism.
Faith Trinkl
