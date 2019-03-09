It is disgusting how much littering takes place in the Lowcountry. For example, Highway 61 all the way to Summerville. Scenic route? Wrong. Savannah Highway south is awful.
Come on, people, litter is caused by trashy people. It does not get thrown out of vehicles by itself. Fines up to $1,000 for littering. Really? Has anybody ever been fined or ticketed for littering?
I saw someone throwing a plastic cup out of his car in front of a police car, and the officer just looked the other way.
Charlotte is a much bigger city than Charleston and is practically spotless because people care. The mayor cares, the people living there care, and it is just simple pride and being considerate.
Ricky G. Martin
Dogwood Road
Charleston