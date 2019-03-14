In regard to the March 11 editorial on I-526, one issue was left unaddressed. When I was growing up in Northern Virginia, we faced the sort of runaway development that has now come to Charleston. Transportation became a nightmare as it has become here.
In Virginia, every time the county approved a road project, developers would proclaim transportation problems solved and break ground on a few thousand more houses. By the time the new roads opened, they were already over capacity, and transportation became an even bigger problem.
Over the years, many municipalities across this country have failed to address problems that come with unbridled development. Charleston seems to have missed those lessons and is determined to develop itself into yet another transportation disaster area. That’s a shame. This used to be a nice place to live.
Tony Beck
Walkers Ferry Place
Johns Island