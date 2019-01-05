Johns Island residents need the I-526 extension. There are only two ways to exit the island. I was recently behind an accident on two-lane Main Road and, with a detour, it took over an hour to leave the island.
An editorial on Jan. 1 stated that “Never in the history of modern road-building has a new or wider freeway cut down on traffic congestion for very long. In fact, any short-term improvements tend to be dwarfed by worse traffic over the long-term.”
This makes no sense. There are thousands of new houses scheduled to be built here, and traffic is rapidly increasing.
If the cost is $700 million and County Council has agreed to cover $300 million, then build the half of the extension to West Ashley and put a toll on the bridge to cover the remaining $50 million. Then the residents could exit the island when the other roads are blocked by accidents.
I would gladly pay a dollar toll to get off of this island when I need to.
Ann Beever
Nicholas David Path
Johns Island