I guess the politicos and governing city and county bodies have their collective heads so far into the sand that they don’t feel the flood waters and don’t see the traffic. But surely they know development is going on, and they and the developers surely know where the front door is to the bank.
The July 21 editorial says it all — “Years away from traffic relief.” In a low-lying area surrounded by rivers and the ocean, building new roads as a means of traffic relief simply isn’t possible.
Unfortunately, because of the geographic constraints of the area, roads are congested already (bus transit is more congestion), and the costs for obvious relief via more surface roads are enormous and almost unattainable.
The only true and viable system is elevated light rail transit — an enormous cost and commitment. Large, ever increasing, unfair and impossible tax burdens on fixed-and-low income residents will result, and are unacceptable. Many years of anguish and anger and congestion are coming, as the glow of the golden goose that is Charleston and the Lowcountry begins to fade.
