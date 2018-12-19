People began to flood the tri-county area, Mount Pleasant mostly at first and now Goose Creek, after the area was devastated by Hurricane Hugo. Then came the deluge of different cultures from different states with the kind of money no one had seen before.
New ideas began to overrun the silent majority that had kept this quiet little fishing village under cover and sheltered from reality.
The new money seems to have had an enduring effect on the minds of individuals elected to run the government. Now the petticoat covering, pitiful locals have almost disappeared altogether, and there’s not enough space to expand roads without infringing on long-established neighborhoods such as the Phillips community off Highway 41. New roads and bridges should have been built when I-526 came to a halt 34 years ago.
Now with more factories and housing coming, what have you got? More traffic tie-ups and longer commutes to and from work.
I’m happy to be retired, but the thought of driving 60 minutes to cover 18 miles to see grandchildren is utterly ridiculous. Even the bypass in Mount Pleasant, Johnnie Dodds to newcomers, will never be an easier commute because it is a federal highway.
Barry Gossett
