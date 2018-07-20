I watched the GOP gubernatorial debate with fascination. Gov. Henry McMaster won again. He was even embraced by Donald Trump as a good Republican. I beg to differ, for good reason.
The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments predicted seven years ago that doing nothing about mass transit would result in traffic gridlock. The time is here, with no progress. I had asked Gov. McMaster to get a Department of Transportation report on gasoline consumption estimate per year for Lowcountry drivers. I got no answer. My own estimate was about $1 billion per year. Just try to imagine how much expense and CO2 pollution (global warming) is generated. Our Legislature’s and McMaster’s response: “we got no money.” In other words, we are incapable of planning.
Here is my suggestion: Looking at the geographic similarity, both Helsinki and Charleston are backed by an ocean. Accordingly, the traffic and commuter train network should be similar in configuration. But we have no commuter trains or bridges to accommodate them.
We are incapable of building reliable bridges. But we need rail-based commuter traffic to save commute time, enormous expense and a reduction in pollution. It is a huge project, but in competent hands it can be planned and executed, on a referendum basis, as our roads and bridges are.
As a competent planner, I would nominate a person from Finland to lead the effort, based on its success. They also instituted truly planned communities — mini-cities if you like — to encourage more people to stay put, alleviating traffic congestion and commuter time.
Lodging for every segment of the populace is included to create a true community, to avoid gated communities with their monotonous sameness. A good place to start would be the community adjacent to the new Volvo facility near Ridgeville.
It is something we have to do. I think our growing immigrant population, knowing well what can be done, would demand it.
Auvo Kemppinen
Lake Moultrie Drive
Bonneau