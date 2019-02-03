It’s becoming quite evident that one of the causes for traffic delays is that drivers aren’t proceeding through intersections after the signal turns green out of fear of being hit by a vehicle running a red light. It happened in front of us at the corner of Azalea Drive and Cosgrove Avenue recently. Three cars ran the same red light, keeping us from proceeding.
The state should allow cities to install red light cameras and issue tickets by mail. Many municipalities in other states do it. No points, just high ticket prices. I should know. I got one in Houston.
It would pay for itself. Running a red light can be a life-endangering offense.
Lester Finkelstein
Betsy Kerrison Parkway
Johns Island