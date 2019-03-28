When a waiter or waitress, or anyone in a service position, performs courteously and proficiently, I reward them with a sincere “Thank you” and, of course, a generous tip.
Lately, however, instead of receiving the traditional “You’re welcome,” I get a snappy “No problem.”
My wife is quick to remind me that I am a senior citizen and that times and customs are changing and I should “just get over it.”
I promise to try, but it is difficult to put aside years of tradition.
Harry S. Gray Jr.
Barrington Lane
Charleston