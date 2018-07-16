Henry Hazlitt was one of the most brilliant and prolific economists of the 20th century and a member of the group known as the Austrian economists. A large part of their thesis was that there are four elements needed for a thriving economy: Free markets, limited government, sound money and private property.
As for tariffs, Adam Smith in 1776 gave the world a gift in his powerful and enlightening treatise, “The Wealth of Nations.” While he dived into all of the relevant aspects of trade, Smith based his case on the fundamental proposition: “In every country it always is and must be the interest of the great body of the people to buy whatever they want of those who sell it cheapest.”
Tariffs are losing propositions for all sides. Let’s say that the U.S. imposes a tariff on imports. That drives up prices for our citizens who then have less to spend on domestic purchases. That hurts American businesses.
Meanwhile, the country on whom we placed the tariffs — let’s call it China — is certainly going to respond in kind and we’re off to the races. Sounds a bit like the Smoot-Hawley Act of 1930. This is dangerous stuff, and there are no winners. We are flirting with a trade war.
China has been a long-term problem. Technology theft, cyber theft, unfair trade practices, devaluation of the yuan and more. Trust issues.
It seems serious measures need to be taken. Suppose President Trump were to announce that America is abolishing all its tariffs and asking all nations to do the same. We would cease trading with nations that keep their tariffs.
Accompanying that declaration should be a list of all the benefits that would accrue to “economic partners.”
