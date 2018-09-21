I want to discuss tariffs, specifically those between the U.S. and China. The numbers are for demonstration purposes only.
I seem to have heard that the U.S. has proposed or put into effect a 20 percent tariff on goods imported from China. I also seem to recall that it involves, among other items, flat-screen TVs.
For the purpose of this letter, let’s assume it does. The American consumer who is fully employed, whose wages are rising or whose tax burden has been eased, is faced with a higher cost for his TV. He can put off buying it; he can buy it anyway with his improved economic outlook, or he cannot buy it at all. This would be the free market at work.
Assuming 10,000 people decide against buying the TV at this time. That would be a hit for some large stores, but certainly not fatal.
Let’s go to China. The manufacturer finds his orders have declined by 10,000. He or his government decides to cut back production. They lay off, say, 2,000 workers.
And in retaliation, they raise their tariffs on food imports from the U.S. to 20 percent, causing a rise in the price of food, say, 2 percent. They now face a situation where their work force is reduced and their cost of food has risen.
Who would you rather be in this trade war: President Trump or the president of China?
I believe the answer is obvious.
William S. Wood II
Morrison Street
Mount Pleasant