The fact that tariffs have never been beneficial has eluded the grasp of the president and his administration. His strategy is already beginning to have profound negative effects on South Carolina businesses and others across the nation.
While big corporations might survive a trade war, thanks to corporate tax breaks, small businesses in South Carolina are especially vulnerable to negative influences in the economy.
Our politicians have gloated about the new manufacturing facilities they have lured to our state — and that these will be beneficial to existing small businesses. Many of these manufacturers are dependent on exporting for their success — much of it through the Port of Charleston.
As other countries react in kind to tariffs on foreign goods, this will be very bad for those exporting manufacturers and the small businesses that depend on them. It will also be bad for the American consumer.
The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers predicted that if the new Section 232 tariffs go into effect on imported automobiles, the average cost of an imported car will rise about $5,800. This will give domestic auto manufacturers room to raise their prices.
That could make domestic manufacturers more profitable if sales continue briskly. But more likely, the rise in prices will reduce sales. Those who can afford artificially inflated prices will have that much less in their wallet to invest in the local economy for goods and services.
Rep. Mark Sanford pointed out in a recent newsletter that Zodiac Boats in Summerville exports 25 percent of its products to Canada, where retaliatory tariffs could stifle job and revenue growth for that company. And so it will go, throughout our state and national economy, as these tit-for-tat tariffs take hold.
I would like for the president to kindly (and factually) explain how his plan will be good for anyone.
Rick Baumann
Sunnyside Drive
Murrells Inlet