A good tour guide is a story teller who weaves Charleston's past into a fascinating web of intrigue.
When I was a tour guide I would tell my passengers that there were three types of tours I would suggest:
First and foremost a motorized tour since it was usually longer than other options; definitely covered more area and usually produced more information. Secondly, a carriage tour for an open-air excursion to fine tune the information previously received. Finally, a walking tour to gather detail while strolling a finite area, and to be able to stop and read the signage posted on many of the beautiful homes. This way you would received three doses of history from three different sources. Additionally I would suggest that a word to your guide prior to the tour concerning subjects you would enjoy hearing about is never a bad idea.
Terrill Leff
Apollo Road
Charleston