No more licensed tour guides? Courts embrace free speech? You can still have certified guides as long as the city does not insist on a license based on high fees and an unreasonable test, unlike the ridiculous manual akin to the Bible that has been used to date.
The city could require a voluntary application for a certification tag and a certified listing at the visitors center and businesses such as hotels, travel agents, visiting ships, etc.
Only guides also employed by certified bus tours and horse drawn carriages should be made to meet standards that could still include licensing.
The travel industry will police itself, and the public will do its part once the word gets out on frauds. The public will get what it wants to pay for, and if you choose a guide based only on the lowest price, you deserve what you get.
Seymour Rosenthal
Waterfront Drive
Mount Pleasant