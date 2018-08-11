In one fell swoop, as the saying goes, the federal court in Charleston has delegitimized what has been considered a respected profession in Charleston since Elizabeth Jenkins Young became the first tour guide well over 50 years ago. Through a well-developed system of study, learning, testing and continuing education, Charleston has been assured of having tour guides who represent the city in a legal and honest way.
Now because three individuals considered the process “burdensome,” the court has deemed the procedure unconstitutional under First Amendment right to free speech.
In actuality, the licensing procedure has nothing to do with the freedom of speech. Guides have never been told what to say on tours. The city has only assured the public that guides have the knowledge to present the city to our visitors. The procedure should be difficult. Guides are not “storytellers” as the attorneys for the plaintiffs asserted, but historians and experts on Charleston’s built environment and historic environs.
With no testing procedure and no licensing, anyone will walk or drive around telling whatever stories they make up or think they know about Charleston. They will be able to charge regardless of lack of knowledge. Visitors will complain. The city’s reputation will be hurt. There will be chaos in the streets with the lack of training for guides.
What will become of the laws that regulate tourism, laws that tell guides how many people can go on a walking tour or which street a bus can use or where a carriage can go? Years of meetings and committees and organizations working to keep the city livable while welcoming visitors will be for naught.
This ruling by the federal court is more than disappointing. It is devastating and heartbreaking to the hard-working and very knowledgable guides who studied hard and passed the licensing test.
Rhetta Mendelsohn
Hasell Street
Charleston