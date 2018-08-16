Forget the next hurricane. I’m boarding up my windows to protect my family from the “chaos in the streets” that letter writers and editorialists are predicting from unlicensed tour guides.
What scares me is that, court ruling or not, no one seems to be questioning whether licensing tour guides is really a legitimate, compelling use of government power and resources. With all the problems our city is dealing with, do we really want the government protecting us from getting an inaccurate date for the construction of the Aiken-Rhett House?
Interestingly, each letter and editorial I have seen admits the licenses do nothing to assure the dissemination of accurate information. I can attest to that. For six years we lived on a carriage route and repeatedly heard hilarious tales that could not have been true, like “Charleston’s Largest Block Party” that ensued when the French Consulate flooded, and all the wine floated down Franklin Street. Well, full bottles of wine sink like a rock.
Sure, knowledgeable guides (of which the city has many) are preferable. However, we don’t need the government to pretend to police that. Any tourist-related business would confirm that Yelp and Trip Advisor recommendations are critical to their success in today’s connected world. I would wager that they and hotel concierges are how most tourists make their selections now. That is what we do when we travel, and the results are better than any official list.
Voluntary certification is fine, but let the Historic Charleston Foundation handle it for a fee. Then, let the market solve the problem at no cost to taxpayers. The “best” guides will, like cream, rise to the top, certified or not. Chaos will disappear. We can all start safely walking our dogs again, and city officials can work on the flooding problem.
Don McLaurin
Water Street
Charleston