Regarding a recent letter about tour guides: Licensed Charleston city guides do not have scripts. Each guide is resposible for developing their own tour after passing the licensing examination. New guides typically develop their tour by going on tours.
If a person chooses to maintain their license over a period of years, they are required to take continuing education courses offered by the city for the first 25 years they hold their license.
The history of the African people forced here to grow rice is a prominent part of both the tour guide study manual for the licensing examination and the programs offered in continuing education. The largest majority of Charleston guides will talk about the contributions made by enslaved people here in the Lowcountry.
However, newer guides are sometimes challenged to include “everything” in the hour or so they have to get their carriage out of the barn, through the gate, through the tour and back to the barn.
Also, some newer guides haven’t learned enough yet to be able to speak clearly about this controversial topic and may avoid the subject rather than offend the folks who might otherwise tip them for a happy, pretty-houses tour.
I drove a carriage for many years. Today I give walking tours.
Like most people in a job tour guides have to learn to be good at what they do. Please don’t judge us all based on one experience.
Mary K. Lindsey
Trent Street
Charleston