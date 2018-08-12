The court decision leading to suspension of Charleston’s tour guide licensing requirements doesn’t have to be the end of the story.
An obvious solution would be to create and publicize a tour guide credential such as “Certified Charleston Tour Guide” for anyone who takes and passes the test administered by the city in the past. This would be similar to professional credentialing such as for a “Certified Financial Planner.”
This certification could be promoted by the city and other area sources of information for visitors. People who are interested in getting the most accurate and detailed information about the city and its history would gravitate toward certified tour guides.
No, it’s not a perfect substitute for the recently overturned licensing rules, but it’s close enough to raise awareness about the value of well-informed guides. And after all, the now-defunct rules never guaranteed licensed guides would refrain from “making stuff up.”
Bill Settlemyer
Joggling Street
Mount Pleasant