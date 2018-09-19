People overreacted to the Charleston tour guide license law being overturned. I passed the written and the oral parts of the test in 1979 after having been a guide at Charles Towne Landing. My license expired when I did not pay the renewal fee one year. I have a degree in history whereas most of the guides do not even have a college education. There is no educational requirement.
This decision was long overdue and allows many qualified people like me to give tours and get paid. The test was full of trivia and overlooked many important facts.
Having lived downtown for more than 25 years, I have heard tour guides tell some really outrageous stories on their tours. And, after all, who is to say what the most important facts are? Why should you need a license to give a ghost tour? More importantly, a tour guide is not supposed to be an historian.
Tour guide companies need to update their hiring policies. Retired teachers and educators could be giving tours. Many local people have degrees in history, including doctorates. What about educators on summer vacation?
People who let their license expire can now give tours again if the tour companies will hire them. Most of these people have been to and know well all the traditional tourist places from personal experience. They are well read on local history. They know the most interesting information.
It is ridiculous that not even Ken Burns could have given a paid tour, or any Revolutionary or Civil War scholar.
Isn’t this just part of the “good old boy” system? Does the city really think they will not get “the details right,” as quoted in The Post and Courier Sept. 7? The city just wants to maintain a monopoly on the tour business.
I don’t not know why anyone would think a person who passes one government test is qualified. The purpose of the test seems to have been to eliminate competition. I hope the tour companies will hire people who are more educated and more knowledgeable regardless of any single test.
Clyde H. Shokes Jr.
Banbury Court
Charleston