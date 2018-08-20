The formal study of history is a socially sanctioned fiction, and so is Charleston and any decent scandal, really.
A juggle of theories about what is significant cuts through the public record to identify the dominant narrative most closely guarded by dogma and kept alive by carnal knowledge and discrete family histories. Will buns be covered by hoops and skirts, or by clinging body gloves?
I suggest a compromise: Anyone who wishes to pitch a public storyline about local history must present it in dramatic form on stage and have its effect decided by popular vote. The event could become a feature of the Spoleto season posed as the Defense of Lying.
Lying has protected status in all professions and high value in national government. Remove the issue to the stage of public review where it belongs. The votes could be collected on Facebook, where the drama of Charleston fiction in history may be examined in gory detail by anyone in the world with access to the internet.
Instead of a license, let competence be decided by endorsement by number of likes generated online.
George Abney
Glen Street
Summerville